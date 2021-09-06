Burlington Scout earns Gold Award for helping welcome new students to school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jessica Kendell from Burlington, Iowa, has achieved the Gold Award for creating a program that helps new transfer students thrive in high school. The Grayhound Ambassadors Club assists new students by taking them and their families on tours of the school, answering questions, and continuing to check in on students throughout the school year. The club also provides a packet containing useful information such as a school map, a list of school and community resources, and a course catalog.

“In a school my size, it can be intimidating to ask for help or guidance in the process of adjusting to the new school,” said Kendell.

So far, her program has helped three new families adjust to high school this past school year and continues this school year. Kendell has graduated but developed a plan to ensure the program will carry on.

The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve.

