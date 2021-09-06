Calm and Quiet Weather This Evening

Quad Cities, IA/IL - After a beautiful Labor Day, we’ll see a few clouds trending south this evening, followed by clearing skies and mild conditions overnight. Expect warm sunshine and pleasant conditions for Tuesday, with highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. A front sweeping through the region could produce a few showers or possibly an isolated storm by afternoon, followed by clearing skies by evening. That quiet weather pattern should continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs ranging from from the upper 70′s to the middle 80′s, and lows settling in the 50′s to low 60′s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool temperatures. Low: 62°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy with a slight chance for showers or storms east. High: 85°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. High: 79°.

