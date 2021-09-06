Car hits building in three-vehicle accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are responding to a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Locust and Emerald Drive in Davenport.

One vehicle hit the All Around Landscaping building. Police say the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

A TV6 crew on scene says as of 8 p.m., tow trucks were transporting the vehicles away from the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

