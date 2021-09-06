Advertisement

Car hits building in three-vehicle accident in Davenport

Car hits building in Davenport
Car hits building in Davenport(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are responding to a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Locust and Emerald Drive in Davenport.

One vehicle hit the All Around Landscaping building. Police say the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

A TV6 crew on scene says as of 8 p.m., tow trucks were transporting the vehicles away from the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Body of missing man found in Mississippi River
Heavy police presence in Davenport
Davenport Police: One person sent to hospital after call of shots fired
Davenport police investigating shooting that injured man
Several demonstrators wore the Star of David around their neck with the word "unvaxxed."...
Protestors against hospital vaccine mandate seen wearing Star of David, Rabbi expresses frustration
Officials confirm that 4-year-old Leo has been found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Moline Police confirm 4-year-old boy has been located

Latest News

Police lights.
Body of missing man found in Mississippi River
Heavy police presence in Davenport
Davenport Police: One person sent to hospital after call of shots fired
House fire in East Moline
Multiple departments respond to house fire in East Moline Sunday
Festival runs until Sunday at Orion's Central Park.
‘It’s like catching up with everybody’: Orion Fall Fest returns