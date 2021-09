DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday will be the last day of the year the Davenport Spray Park and splash pads will be open.

The pads at Centennial Park, Cork Hill Park, Goose Creek Park, and Peterson Park will be open from 10 A.M to 8 P.M on Labor day before closing for the year.

🌞 Summer is coming to a close and so are the spray parks! Monday, September 6 (Labor Day) is the last day spray parks 💦... Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Friday, September 3, 2021

