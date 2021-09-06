“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic campaign aims to curb impaired driving

Quad Cities - (KWQC) - As people celebrate the unofficial end of summer, there was increased traffic enforcement nationwide, including in the Quad Cities for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to a study by autoinsurance.org, Labor Day Weekend is the second deadliest holiday for driving, with drunk driving accounting for 38% of fatalities.

That’s why public safety officials say campaigns like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” are important.

“The biggest reason is that people are still dying on our roadways due to impaired driving crashes,” Shannon Alderman said, the Impaired Driver Coordinator for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

In Illinois, out of all fatal crashes in 2019, 27.5% involved at least one driver under the influence of alcohol.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2009 and 2018, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled in drivers killed in crashes in the U.S.,” IDOT said in a statement.

“Looking for drunk drivers is our main effort during this Labor Day Weekend,” said Sgt. David Saldivar of the Iowa State Patrol.

Saldivar said impaired driving is a leading factor during high traffic times on Labor Day Weekend.

“In 2019 in the state of Iowa, we had 6 fatalities, 3 of those fatalities coming from drunk or drugged driving so that’s a direct correlation to why accidents are happening.”

The message of public safety campaigns last beyond holiday weekends. Officials say it’s important to buckle up, drive hands-free, stay within the speed limit, and always drive sober.

“If you know you’re going to be drinking alcohol and using cannabis, whatever it may be, make sure you make plans for a sober driver,” Alderman said.

