During National Blood Donation week, donors are desperately needed

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It is National Blood Donation week and our local blood supply is very low. Locally, ImpactLife says they have a one-to-two day supply but they much prefer running on a five-to-seven day supply.

Sharee Hoegerl, ImpactLife Blood Center, joins Quad Cities Live to encourage community members to contribute and become donors. The supply, which traditionally runs lower during the summer months when people travel and are busy with activities, has additionally been hit by dwindling donor numbers due to the Delta surge of COVID-19. Hoegerl also touches on recent disasters like Hurricane Ida which affects blood supply levels throughout the country.

Other topics touched upon during the interview of Red For Life (Sickle Cell Anemia) focused on more donor diversity and there are some upcoming blood drives with this goal in mind. September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness month and ImpactLife is holding Go For Gold blood drives Sept. 20-24 hosted by the Brantley Francis Foundation.

WAYS TO SCHEDULE BLOOD DONATION: CALL 1-800-747-5401 / OR VISIT: www.bloodcenter.org / Download: ImpactLife APP / FACEBOOK

ImpactLife blood donations needed
