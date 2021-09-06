East Moline Pastor looks to change racial dialogue with “the diamond pledge”

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For many, Labor Day is spent relaxing, enjoying a day off, and saying goodby to the Summer months.

For Reverend P. Wonder Harris though, he’s putting the labor into Labor Day Weekend.

“The idea of labor day is that we must all work together,” Harris said.

He’s spending his weekend setting up yard signs and window clings as a part of his “diamond pledge”. The pledge looks to change the way people handle conversations around race.

“The goal is to ask citizens, wherever they see the diamond sign to take a photo or a selfie...and post it to the social media with #wearealldiamonds,” Harris said, “Use the diamond in reference when you have to point to a person by color than say black diamond, champagne diamond, or crystal diamond.”

Harris said he came up with the idea during the pandemic as people started wearing masks and he struggled to identify individuals when they had masks on.

He said it allows people an “exit ramp” to ease conversations about race and racial identity.

“The language keeps getting in the way so therefore the diamond was given to me as an idea that allows us to actually see color and see value at the same time,” Harris said, “It allows you to appreciate and value who they are while at the same time valuing someone else.”

He hopes the idea expands to all parts of life.

“We’re asking police departments to look at offenders as diamonds in the rough, instead of calling them young thugs, now they look at them as diamonds in the rough which means they have future value,” Harris said, ”It’s not just police departments that have to do it we also all of us have to do it and so if we get citizens to value each other then we can reduce a lot of the 911 calls just for a person just walking while black.”

“You have people who say ‘but I’m not a racist’ it’s not about (being a)racist, it’s about we’ve been conditioned to see color and see people at a distance and immediately assume things about them that we don’t even know about them,” Harris said.

Harris has also set up a website, diamondpledge.org, with additional information about the diamond pledge.

