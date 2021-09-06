Advertisement

GARP Fest moves to Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Producers of GARP Fest have found a new venue where performers can rock after the barn at Codfish Hollow in rural Maquoketa decided to temporarily cease performances because of rising cases of COVID-19.

The River Music Experience has stepped in to help bring the festival to Rock Island. RME and Moeller Nights will co-produce this year’s “Baby GARP” festival.

It will be held at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island on September 11, with the City of Rock Island supporting the event as presenting sponsor.

Performances will be held from 3:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

The lineup includes:

  • Comedian James Austin Johnson
  • Christopher Porterfield of Field Report
  • TORRES
  • Local Grateful Dead tribute band Winterland
  • Aaron Kamm & The One Drops
  • Paw Paw Rod
  • Petey

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit: www.rivermusicexperience.org

