Lots of sun for Labor Day

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Quiet weather is unfolding for our Labor Day. Plenty of sunshine will be seen today with highs in the mid to low 80s. A cold front will move through the region on Tuesday. Ahead of it we will warm into the 80s and as the front passes through late afternoon/evening a few showers will be possible. Behind the front we will cool things off to the 70s and 80s for a couple days before the mid 80s return for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 62º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 84º.

