Lots of sun for Labor Day

Few showers on Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Quiet weather is unfolding for our Labor Day.  Plenty of sunshine will be seen today with highs in the mid to low 80s.  A cold front will move through the region on Tuesday.  Ahead of it we will warm into the 80s and as the front passes through late afternoon/evening a few showers will be possible.  Behind the front we will cool things off to the 70s and 80s for a couple days before the mid 80s return for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 85º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 62º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers.  High: 84º.

