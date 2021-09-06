Lots Of Sunshine For Your Labor Day

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Labor Day looks pretty nice, with sunny skies, mild temperatures and light winds out of the west. That quiet weather pattern should continue through the rest of the week (with a slight exception for Tuesday as a front moves through the region), with warm sunshine and pleasant conditions. Highs should range from the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s, with lows settling in the 50′s to low 60′s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 85°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool temperatures. Low: 62°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy with a slight chance for showers or storms east by afternoon. High: 84°.

