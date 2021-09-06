Advertisement

Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes

FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and received thousands of likes on Twitter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The man who embodies Jedi master Luke Skywalker has found something more powerful than the Force on social media: his real name.

A Twitter user challenged Mark Hamill to just post his name, saying Hamill could likely get thousands of likes with the simple tweet.

The user was right.

Since Sunday, Hamill’s tweet has gotten more than 560,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

The “Star Wars” actor helped it along by pinning the tweet to the top of his page.

The challenge quickly started trending on Twitter.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei even joined in. His tweet of Hamill’s name also got thousands of likes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in multiple-vehicle crash Sunday
Davenport police say one man was killed in a shooting around 1 p.m. on Sunday near the...
Davenport police: One person killed in shooting
Police lights.
Body of missing man found in Mississippi River
Car hits building in Davenport
Car hits building in three-vehicle crash in Davenport
House fire in East Moline
Multiple departments respond to house fire in East Moline Sunday

Latest News

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
STILLS: Nurse creates chandelier with empty vaccine vials
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of...
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado