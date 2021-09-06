New exhibit highlights nature’s influence on human technologies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There are so many examples of nature-inspired technologies. How about airplanes being inspired by birds? Wet suits were inspired by sharkskin. And have you considered the relationship between Velcro and burrs?

A new traveling exhibit at the Putnam Museum and Science Center illustrates just how much these pairs, from nature and from humanity, truly intersect. PSL guest, Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences at The Putnam, discusses interesting details about the exhibit and the history of biomimicry.

“Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design” is now open, featuring artifacts and interactive learning stations about how designs in nature offer solutions to life challenges faced by humanity---everything from architecture to infrastructure to everyday inventions.

The traveling exhibit runs through Oct. 20. Items from the Putnam’s collection will additionally supplement the exhibition while it’s in the Quad Cities. This is the Putnam’s first traveling exhibit since the COVID-19 pandemic began which is hopefully a sign things are returning to some sense of normalcy.

Putnam Museum and Science Center / 563-324-1933 / 1717 W. 12th St. / Davenport, IA 52804 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM

