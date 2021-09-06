QC Pro turns residents into certified experts on hometown

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The QC Pro initiative, created by Visit Quad Cities, encourages residents to explore the local area more than ever before.

Once a resident becomes a participant through sign up, the individual are directed to complete three interactive videos. It’s all in an effort to learn more about the attractions and activities in the Quad Cities. Once they’ve completed all three, they get a badge, certificate, and tool kit marking them as certified QC Pros.

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, is the QCL guest and explains the program and how it simultaneously is meant to foster a greater sense of connection and pride with the community while attracting more tourism. If someone has a growing love of their own hometown, it creates a more welcoming spirit.

Visitors are drawn here for the great amenities like festivals, museums, parks, outdoor activities, and the Mississippi River. The residents that already live here should learn how to better appreciate these experiences for themselves.

More information about the QC Pro program can be found at QuadCitiesPro.com.

