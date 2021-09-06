Remains of missing man identified as Justin Chambers of Davenport according to family

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family members of a Davenport man missing since November announced on social media that his remains have been identified.

The remains were initially found on July 3rd in the Maquoketa River in Jones County, Iowa. At the time, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were thought to be that of 39-year-old Justin Chambers. He was last seen before Thanksgiving at Wildwood Acres Campground.

In a post on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him, his family confirmed the remains have been identified as Chambers.

