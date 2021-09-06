Advertisement

Run with Carl returns to in-person event in Bettendorf

Run with Carl 2021
Run with Carl 2021(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After moving to a virtual-only event last year because of the pandemic, the annual Run with Carl races resumed Monday morning in Bettendorf. The annual Labor Day event attracted hundreds of people to Middle Road near the Life Fitness Center for a one mile, 5K or 5 mile trek.

One of the organizers, Hannah Thomsen, says they are glad to be back.

“We are so excited in person. we’ve got a really large race registration this year, which we’re super thrilled about and we’re just excited to get the energy back in this space and to honor Carl Schillig’s life.”

The race honors Carl Schillig, a runner in the Pleasant Valley School District. He was killed in a car-pedestrian accident decades ago. Proceeds from the race go to scholarships for P.V. and Bettendorf students.

