Today’s ag report: Tropical Climatology

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hi there and welcome to this week’s ag report that shows that agriculture can happen on more than just the farm and we got a question into our newsroom asking twofold Why do hurricanes and tropical storms occur more often in the fall? And why don’t we see that many hurricanes and tropical systems in the Pacific Ocean?

The first one that we’ll tackle is, why do we see all of our showers and storms tropical systems, more often, in the late fall or early fall and late summer? And it’s all going to be because of the water temperature. It takes a lot of energy to heat up water, In fact, it takes three times as much energy to heat water up as it does the air. Think about it, you pour a cup of coffee, it’s gonna stay warm there for quite a while. Same thing happens with our ocean. So we actually see our peak temperature in the ocean occurs sometime in mid-September, and it does take a couple of months for to taper off. That’s why we still see hurricanes continuing the Atlantic basin through October, and even early November.

Here’s a look at sea surface temperatures again everything in bright red is going to be 80 degrees or warmer, Check this out the Gulf of Mexico, routinely has water temperatures well into the 80s and 90s. Same goes for the Atlantic Ocean, all the way up just off to the coast of New York of course you have the Gulf Stream over there as well. And you need a temperature of 80 degrees on the water to help sustain a tropical storm or a hurricane.

Now the west coast, the biggest problem that it has going against in the California Current was a north to south right along and so it’s already a cold water current bringing water down from Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, but it also is pulling water away from the shore. This allows upwelling to occur and that water at the bottom of the ocean is cold. So you see these temperatures as cold as the 50s They’re right along the coast along the Pacific Ocean. Part of the reason why we can’t sustain any tropical system they’re that close to the West Coast of the United States.

If you have any more questions like this or some suggestions, please drop us a line over at NEWS at KWQC dot com. That’s it for this week’s agriculture.

Today’s Ag Report is sponsored by John Deere.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.