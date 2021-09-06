Two dead in multiple-vehicle accident Sunday

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead following a three-vehicle accident on Sunday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say it happened in the area of 880N and IL Highway 78, just North of Kewanee around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say a southbound car crossed the centerline and hit a motorcycle, then hitting an SUV. Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants from the other two vehicles were taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown at this time, say police.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

