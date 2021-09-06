Advertisement

Woman, 76, stabbed to death after fight with roommate, deputies say

By WKMG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A fight between two elderly female roommates in Florida turned deadly when one stabbed the other multiple times, authorities say.

Suzanne Dickens, 76, was stabbed to death Saturday inside her Orange County, Florida, home after a dispute with her roommate, 79-year-old Thelma Atterbury, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested Atterbury, who is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Thelma Atterbury, 79, is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her...
Thelma Atterbury, 79, is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her roommate, 76-year-old Suzanne Dickens, to death at their home.(Source: Orange County Inmate Records)

Daynalee Oriental, who was visiting her mother in the neighborhood at the time, says the incident is hard to wrap her head around.

“I am shocked because it’s four old ladies that live there, like what could y’all possibly be arguing about?” she said. “If someone would have told me without me seeing it, I wouldn’t have believed it because it’s no noise – it’s just four old ladies – like the whole neighborhood is just quiet.”

Other neighbors say the incident could’ve been handled differently.

“Just sad that somebody lost their life over probably a silly argument,” said a neighbor only identified as Christie.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in multiple-vehicle accident Sunday
Davenport police say one man was killed in a shooting around 1 p.m. on Sunday near the...
Davenport Police: One person killed in shooting
Police lights.
Body of missing man found in Mississippi River
Car hits building in Davenport
Car hits building in three-vehicle accident in Davenport
House fire in East Moline
Multiple departments respond to house fire in East Moline Sunday

Latest News

Ag report
Ag report - Peak Hurricane time
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves to fans as his personal trainer Alex...
Tom Brady had COVID-19 in February, report says
Warm as well
Lots of sun for Labor Day
More than half a million customers in Louisiana are still without power, and it could be weeks...
One week after Ida, residents still reeling