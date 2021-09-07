2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 880N and Illinois Highway 78 just north of Kewanee.

Deputies say a southbound passenger car driven by a 17-year-old Kewanee girl crossed the centerline, striking a northbound motorcycle driven by Garry Kelly, 42, of Moline. Leah Kelly, also 42 of Moline, was the passenger on the motorcycle.

The car then struck a northbound SUV driven by Jonathon Hawk, 45, of Mahomet, Illinois. Also in the SUV were 41-year-old Melissa Clark and five children ranging from one month old to 13-years-old.

Garry and Leah Kelly were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Occupants from the other two vehicles were taken to the hospitals; their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation pending a review by the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.