Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An arson investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a Rock Island home that left one person dead Tuesday, police said in a media release.

Around 12:17 a.m., the Rock Island fire and police departments responded to a fire at a single-family home in the 700 block of 11th Avenue.

Several occupants of the home evacuated safely, but one person was found inside the home by firefighters, according to the release.

The woman was removed from the home and was transported by ambulance to Trinity-Rock Island, where she later died.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the woman as Nicolasa Casco, 69, of Rock Island. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, he said.

The fire is being investigated as an arson by the Rock Island Fire Marshal’s Office, the police department’s criminal investigation division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the release.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information about the fire to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

