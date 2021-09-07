Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in multiple-vehicle crash Sunday
Justin Chambers
Missing Davenport man’s remains identified
Davenport police say one man was killed in a shooting around 1 p.m. on Sunday near the...
Davenport police: One person killed in shooting
Police lights.
Body of missing man found in Mississippi River
Car hits building in Davenport
Car hits building in three-vehicle crash in Davenport

Latest News

Gusty NW winds this afternoon
Breezy and warm today
DeMarco Gray, Jr. was booked at 1:15 Tuesday morning.
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Crews respond to overnight fire in Rock Island