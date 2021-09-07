Concerns continue into end of Summer as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain up

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but as the cooler months set in the question of another COVID-19 surge remains.

The United States has hit about 40 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 650 thousand deaths since March 2020 and the rate of new cases remains up.

“Our seven-day average is about 149,000 cases per day. And the seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 12,000 per day. Our seven day average of daily deaths has increased to 953 per day,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a media briefing.

Although the rate of new cases remains lower than the peak in January 2021, there is concern the direction it’s heading into the fall months.

“When you have a lot of people who could potentially be infected because they aren’t fully vaccinated, that means the chance for someone who is fully vaccinated, could get exposed, and potentially get infected with the delta variant,” Dr. Rebecca Heick, Assistant Professor of Public Health at Augustana College, said.

The vast majority of new infections remain in unvaccinated populations. CDC data shows the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people is 16 times greater than in those who are vaccinated.

Right now, more than 100,000 people in the country are hospitalized, according to the Dept. of Health and Human Services. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since January.

“If our hospital systems are overloaded with COVID-19 patients, that affects every single one of us in terms of our ability to attain health care that we may need at any point in time,” Dr. Heick said.

The number of children, many who are not yet eligible for vaccines, who are testing positive is also on the rise. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association children make up one in five new COVID-19 cases.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci said the data right now does not appear to show the more contagious Delta Variant is any more severe in children.

“We know certainly more Children are getting infected and therefore more are getting hospitalized. But we don’t have definitive enough data to say that, in fact, on a child by child basis, that it’s any more severe,” Dr. Fauci said.

The U.S. is expected to begin distributing Pfizer booster shots during the week of Sept. 20, but the rollout for the Moderna vaccine could be delayed, according to Dr. Fauci.

