Crews respond to overnight fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An overnight house fire in Rock Island, Illinois is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 8th Street. TV6 crews saw several first responders on the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt. Details are still limited at this time.

TV6 has made calls to the Rock Island Fire Department for more information.

