Fall 2021 Beaux Arts Fair is September 11-12 at the Figge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For all things artistic in the Quad Cities, head down to the Figge this weekend as the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair celebrates it’s 68th year. The Fall show will be held in the Bechtel Plaza at the Figge Art Museum (225 W 2nd Street, Davenport) this Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 12, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free to the Figge as well as to the art fair.

The plaza will be filled to the brim with premier art created by 42 artists, including hand-woven textiles, paintings, jewelry, pottery, woodworking, sculptures, stained glass and much more. Delicious food vendors will be on-site. Musical entertainment and a several children’s creation stations will also be set up.

For more information, you can visit Beaux Arts Fair’s website at http://www.beauxartsfair.com or follow the Facebook page here.

Paula Sands Live welcomes area artist, Pam Ohnemus, to talk about the art fair. Her medium is acrylic painting and she loves to depict Midwest prairies in her paintings to promote appreciation and preservation of these lands. Ohnemus won the Beaux Arts Fair’s “Best Painter” and “Best of Show” awards in 2019 (which is the last time the show took place in the fall). The talented artist has participated in this show for 21 years.

Fall Fair: Sept. 11 & 12, 2021 / Sat. 10-5 Sun. 10-4 / Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza / 225 W. 2nd St. / Davenport, IA

