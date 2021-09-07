Jury convicts Davenport man of shooting woman in the head

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury on Tuesday convicted a Davenport man of shooting a woman in the head in February.

Court documents show Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 40, was found guilty of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 10. His trial began on Aug. 30.

Davenport police responded around 3:12 a.m. Feb. 17 to the 1400 block of Main Street for a welfare check.

According to court documents, they found a woman with what appeared to be a bullet wound to the left side of the head. She was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

According to court documents, Brocato at one time was involved in a relationship with the woman and the two shared a home at the time of the incident.

He has prior felony convictions, including a February 2007 conviction for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, and cannot own or possess a firearm or ammunition, according to court documents.

