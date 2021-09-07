Advertisement

Man charged with stabbing woman more than 30 times in Macomb

Timothy E. Wagner, 61, of Macomb, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man was arrested Monday night after police say he stabbed a woman more than 30 times.

Timothy E. Wagner, 61, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery.

Just before 10 p.m., Macomb police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Campbell Street for a report of a man and woman fighting outside the home.

Central Dispatch relayed to officers that the woman was screaming “help me” while on the phone with telecommunications, police said in a media release.

Officers found the woman lying on the ground with multiple injuries. According to police, she said Timothy E. Wagner, 61, pulled a knife on her and that she needed to go to the hospital.

Detectives determined she was stabbed more than 30 times, according to police Officers found the knife lying near her.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for injuries and was later transferred to a trauma center for additional treatment.

Wagner was taken to the McDonough County Jail.

