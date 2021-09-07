Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide Sunday in Davenport.

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, was booked just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. He is facing a felony charge of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Tuesday.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to a home near the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Lombard Street in Davenport. They say Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25, had been shot.

Martinez-Brown was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds where he died.

The homicide remains under investigation.

