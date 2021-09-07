Advertisement

Search for missing man includes body found in Illinois River

Bloomington police are continuing to search for Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State...
Bloomington police are continuing to search for Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University student who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.(Bloomington (IL) Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Bloomington police are continuing to search for a 25-year-old Illinois State University student who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Bloomington Officer John Fermon told the (Bloomington) Pantagraph that several detectives are seeking the whereabouts of Jelani Day.

Their efforts include assisting the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office after authorities found a body in the Illinois River Saturday morning.

Day was reported missing Aug. 25. His abandoned car was found a day later in a wooded area near a YMCA in Peru.

Peru is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Bloomington in LaSalle County. Authorities would not release details about the body found in the Illinois River and say an identification could take weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Chambers
Missing Davenport man’s remains identified
Two dead in multiple-vehicle crash Sunday
DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide
Davenport police say one man was killed in a shooting around 1 p.m. on Sunday near the...
Davenport police: One person killed in shooting
Police lights.
Body of missing man found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Police lights.
2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
Justin Chambers
Remains of missing man identified as Justin Chambers of Davenport, according to family
Starting Tuesday, a portion of 18th Street will be closed in Bettendorf due to reconstruction.
Portion of 18th Street to be closed due to reconstruction in Bettendorf
Family members of a Davenport man who has been missing since November 2020 said on social media...
Missing Davenport man’s remains identified