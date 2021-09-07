Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Now that Labor Day is in the rear view mirror, we turn our attention to a front sweeping through the region this afternoon. That front should generate scattered clouds, along with a chance for isolated showers and some thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk some storms could become severe. Look for a breezy winds out of the southwest, with highs in the 70′s to mid 80′s. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet and uneventful. Cooler air behind that front will mean highs in the 70′s to near 80 Wednesday and Thursday, with readings in the low to mid 80′s Friday and through the weekend. Expect sunshine during the period.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy with a chance for showers or storms. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 86°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool temperatures. Low: 57°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 79°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.