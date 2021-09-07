Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous week's games for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the week. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week!

This week’s athletes are:

  • AJ Weller, Geneseo Football
  • Dylan Horry, Annawan-Wethersfield Football
  • Grace Boleyn, Pleasant Valley Cross Country
  • Maddie Miller, United Township Cross County.

The poll will be open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. TV6 will announce the winner Sunday during the 10 p.m. newscast.

You can cast your vote here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

