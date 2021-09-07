Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy

GLADSTONE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman is facing charges accused of causing injuries to her ex-husband and sheriff’s deputies. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:21 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, deputies were called to Gladstone for a domestic disturbance report. They say 29-year-old Emily A. Kay battered the man causing injuries to his face and chest. Authorities say Kay also damaged a truck belonging to her ex-husband.

While deputies were placing Kay under arrest, they say she attacked them, striking one of the deputies. She was charged with domestic battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault to a peace officer, and aggravated battery to a peace officer. Kay was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

