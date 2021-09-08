Advertisement

1-year-old twins conjoined at head separated in rare surgery

The 1-year-old twins, whose names were not released, are expected to make a full recovery from...
The 1-year-old twins, whose names were not released, are expected to make a full recovery from their separation surgery. They were born conjoined at the backs of their heads last August.(Source: American Friends of Soroka Medical Center via Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISRAEL (Gray News) - A pair of 1-year-old twins, who were born conjoined at the back of the head, can look each other in the eyes for the first time after a rare separation surgery.

The sisters underwent the complicated, 12-hour surgery Thursday at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel. The operation went well, doctors say, and the twins are expected to make a full recovery, according to The New York Times.

“It was a moment of weeping and laughter with the family,” said Dr. Mickey Gideon, director of pediatric neurosurgery at the hospital. “For the first time, the family can hold the babies separately.”

The twins, whose names were not released, were born conjoined at the backs of their heads last August.

A medical team of 50 prepared for their separation surgery for months, the Times reports. The preparations involved skin and tissue expanders, 3D models and virtual reality technology.

The rare operation has only been performed about 20 times worldwide, Gideon says.

Conjoined twins occur once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Cases where twins are born joined at the head, or craniopagus twins, are the least common, occurring only 2% of the time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide
Police lights.
2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
Justin Chambers
Missing Davenport man’s remains identified, family says
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy

Latest News

2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
Man charged with stabbing woman more than 30 times in Macomb
Man charged with stabbing woman more than 30 times in Macomb
9/11 anniversary commemoration to be held at Freedom Trees in Clinton Co.
9/11 anniversary commemoration to be held at Freedom Trees in Clinton Co.
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
World War II Veteran gets the chance to fly 'Dream Flight'