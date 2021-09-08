2 injured in Jackson County boat crash

SABULA, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured in a boat crash Sunday morning on the Mississippi River, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a media release.

IDNR said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. north of Sabula when a boat failed to maintain proper following distance, hitting and ramping the boat in front of it.

The crash caused serious injuries to an occupant and an operator of one of the boats, according to IDNR. One man was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and a woman was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.

All safety equipment was properly in place on both vessels and passengers required to wear personal flotation devices were wearing them at the time the crash occurred, according to IDNR.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, they added.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted the Iowa DNR with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.