Iowa Architectural Foundation announces 2021 awards

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa Architectural Foundation Wednesday announced two recipients of its Community Enhancement Through Architecture & Design Awards for 2021.

Principal Financial Group is being recognized for the renovation of its 80-year-old headquarters in Des Moines.

Principal started building its campus of buildings in 1939. Then known as Banker’s Life, the company built what was hailed at that time as one of the most modern buildings in the country, according to a media release.

Principal just completed a $400 million campus renovation, which is the largest project downtown Des Moines has seen in years. The company has also contributed to many development projects in downtown Des Moines.

Most notable, according to the release, is the Principal Riverwalk, which was a joint venture between the City of Des Moines and the Principal Financial Group to develop a 1.5-mile waterfront pedestrian loop and multi-purpose trail spanning the Des Moines River between the city’s downtown and State Capitol districts.

The group also honored Marc Moen, moengroup of Iowa City for rehabilitating historic buildings, creating new mixed-use developments, and supporting arts and culture initiatives.

Moen’s work in architecture began in 1985, when he saved the first brick house in Iowa City from being razed. Moen would go on to rehabilitate many historic buildings, according to the release.

Moen continued his ambitions with a building that truly transformed Iowa City into an urban landscape: Plaza Towers. Comprising underground parking, permanent housing, a boutique hotel, commercial office, a restaurant, and an urban grocery store.

The selection process included a statewide call for entries and selection by a jury of five, including architects and community leaders, according to the release.

