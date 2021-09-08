Advertisement

Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they’ve arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it will provide details of the investigation during a news conference later Wednesday.

The oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws.

Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide
Police lights.
2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday
Justin Chambers
Missing Davenport man’s remains identified, family says
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy

Latest News

The California Parole Board found last month that Sirhan Sirhan no longer poses a threat to...
Ethel Kennedy: RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan shouldn’t be freed
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
East Moline officials are reminding the public that Archer Drive between 23rd and 30th avenues...
Portion of Archer Drive in East Moline closing during school hours in September
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets