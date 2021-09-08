Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A missing man whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey G. Teshak, 53, of Davenport.

According to a media release, an autopsy will be performed in Ankeny. No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police and fire responded to the boat docks near the Isle Casino for a report of a missing person.

The man was last seen near his boat on the dock, according to police.

Bettendorf fire, Moline fire, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Rock Island Arsenal all launched recovery efforts near the last known location of the man, according to police.

Around 4 p.m., the agencies recovered Teshak’s body near the man’s boat in the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.