Brantley Francis Foundation supports pediatric cancer patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When three-year-old Brantley Francis lost his battle with cancer back in 2017, his family established a pediatric cancer foundation in his name that’s helped dozens of local children fighting for their lives.

Brantley’s father, Matt Francis, joins PSL to share memories of his beautiful, brave son, the mission of the Brantley Francis Foundation, plus gives an overview of some upcoming fall fundraising events where the public can help by participating Including the following:

Checkers Ice Cream Cones - $0.50 of every cone sold in September will go to BFF (goal of 20,000 cones)

Brantley Brew @ Geneseo Brewing Company - $1 of every Brantley Brew sold in September benefits BFF

ImpactLife Blood Drive - Sept 19 - 25 Call 1-800-747-5401 to schedule appt. to give blood (GROUP CODE 3974)

Fareway Round Up - end of Sept 25th - Oct 11th

BFF Super Squad - It’s a monthly donor club that the foundation will be rolling out

There were a couple of reasons behind the decision to start this non-profit. One was because the family had received so much support from friends, families, and other foundations/organizations which led them to want to “give back”. The other reason: Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in kids under the age of 19 in the U.S. But despite these statistics, the National Cancer Institute gives only 4% of the annual budget to childhood cancer.

WEBSITE: www.brantleyfrancisfoundation.org / info@brantleyfrancisfoundation.org / 710 Stone Church Lane / Geneseo, IL 61254 / FACEBOOK

