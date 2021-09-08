Advertisement

Breezy, sunny & cooler today

Crisp mornings ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Much cooler conditions will greet you as you walk out the door this morning.  Morning temps will warm from the 50s into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon as NW winds will continue to be breezy.  We are dry the rest of the work week with temps in the 70s on Thursday and mid 80s by Friday through the weekend.  There are some signs of a storm system next week, but overall the weather pattern is looking mostly dry for the QCA.

TODAY: Breezy and sunny.  High: 78º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 53º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 78º.

