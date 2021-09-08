Frozen veggies are mealtime VIPs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dietitians love veggies and are always looking for ways to help people get more of them in their diet. Birds Eye veggies are quick and convenient, which are just two of the reasons why they are another Hy-Vee Dietitian Pick-of-the-Month.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, is back for a second segment to talk about the benefits of Birds Eye veggies. She will also demonstrate how to make a delicious Shrimp Scampi & Broccoli Linguine that is sure to become a staple in your weekly meal plan.

Five Reasons to Choose Birds Eye Frozen Vegetables

1. Quick and convenient option for busy families – no washing, peeling or cutting required. 2. Great option to get that extra serving of fiber-filled veggies into your diet. 3. Use the portion that works for you. No need to cook up more than you need; simply get your serving ready and microwave. 4. Variety of vegetable options to choose from, including single vegetables, mixed vegetable medleys, and riced and shredded options. 5. Freezing requires no preservatives but maintains quality of nutrients from harvest to consumption.

Shrimp Scampi & Broccoli Linguine Serves 2

8 oz. large uncooked shrimp, cleaned and tails removed

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbsp lemon juice

½ cup Smart Chicken Bone Broth

8 oz. linguine pasta, cooked according to the package directions, reserving ½ cup pasta water

1 bag Birds Eye Steamfresh Premium Broccoli Florets, cooked according to package directions

1/8 tsp black pepper

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

1. Toss shrimp with garlic, oil and salt; set aside. 2. Preheat a large nonstick skillet over high heat and add shrimp. Cook, stirring frequently, 4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink; remove from pan and set aside. 3. In same skillet, bring lemon juice, chicken broth and pasta water to a boil over high heat. Boil 2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Add linguine and toss to coat. Add shrimp and broccoli and toss to coat. Sprinkle with black pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Recipe source: http://bef.launchpaddev.com/recipe/shrimp-scampi-broccoli-linguine

