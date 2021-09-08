Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 victims with stair climb

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - The Geneseo Fire Department will honor those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a remembrance stair climb on Saturday.

For the first year the public is invited to join the fire department by climbing the stadium steps at Geneseo High School.

“We decided that the people who are able could do 28 trips up and down on the bleachers or if you are unable to do the bleachers or felt uncomfortable with that then they can do four laps around the walking track instead to pay tribute,” says Dustin Minnaert, a firefighter with the Geneseo Fire Department.

“It’s worth a little bit of time in our lives to pay tribute to them,” says Chad Defauw with the Geneseo Fire Department.

For many September 11, 2001 is forever ingrained in the lives of those old enough to remember.

“It was unbelievable, when they turned the TV on and you saw it. We were at an age where you couldn’t comprehend something like that, but I think the thing to remember about it was everyone coming together. Even as a smaller community we had people coming together,” says Minnaert.

To those now in the line of duty it’s something they say is imperative to honor.

“It’s important to pay tribute to the ones we’ve lost in order to honor the ones who are serving us today. They are going to be remembered for what they did and they are not going to be forgotten,” Minnaert says.

The 9/11 stair climb in Geneseo will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. All money raised from the event will go to families who lost loved ones in the terrorist attacks.

