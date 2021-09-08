Advertisement

Girl seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving vehicle at Davenport West High School

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A girl suffered serious injuries Tuesday night after Davenport police say she was clinging to the back of a moving vehicle and fell off.

Just before 9 p.m., police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the south parking lot of West High School, 3505 W. Locust St.

The preliminary investigation revealed a girl was clinging to the rear of a vehicle as it drove through the parking lot when she lost her grip and fell, striking her head on the pavement.

Police said she suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Genesis Medical Center East by ambulance and transferred by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

No other information, including the age of the girl or why she was clinging to the vehicle, was released Wednesday. The incident remains under investigation by the traffic safety unity.

