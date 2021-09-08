Advertisement

Hy-Vee hosts Coffee with a Cop in Illinois Quad Cities

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hy-Vee stores in the Illinois Quad Cities will be hosting “Coffee with a Cop” over the next few weeks. That includes stores in Milan, Moline and Silvis. On Thursdays through the month of September, residents can visit with local law enforcement. There is no agenda, just an opportunity for citizens to have a conversation with members of their police department.

Times for all are 9:00 am – 10:00 am on the following days:

Thurs, Sept 9th @ Milan Hy-Vee store

Thurs, Sept 16th @ Moline Hy-Vee store on Ave. of the Cities

Thurs, Sept 23rd @ Silvis Hy-Vee store

Thurs, Sept 30th @ Hy-Vee store off John Deere Road in Moline

According to a news release, there is no agenda, just an opportunity for citizens to have a casual one on one conversation with their police department!

Free coffee, orange juice and gourmet cinnamons rolls will be provided.

