Iowa reports over 8,400 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 8,404 new cases of COVID-19 - a daily average of about 1,201 - and 30 new deaths between Sept. 1 and Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 416,794 and 6,337 deaths since the pandemic began. The seven-day positivity rate was 9%, up from 8.6% reported Sept. 1.

As of Wednesday:

Total tested: 1,935,942

Total recovered: 380,841

Hospitalized: 578

ICU: 158

Iowans fully vaccinated: 1,565,387, or 49.6% of the total population

According to public health officials, 79.4% of patients hospitalized with the virus are not fully vaccinated, while 88% of the patients in ICUs are not fully vaccinated

Craig Cooper, a spokesman for Genesis Health System, said Tuesday there were 42 COVID-19 patients – 32 in Davenport, nine in Silvis, and one in Aledo.

Cooper said ICUs continue to be at or near capacity.

In Scott County, 348 more people tested positive for the virus and three people died, bringing the total number of cases to 22,408 and 257 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 7%

In Muscatine County, 170 more people tested positive and one person died, bringing the total number of cases to 5,514 and 108 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate 12.6%.

In Des Moines County, 205 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 5,712. The number of deaths remained at 80. The seven-day positivity rate is 15.8%.

