LeClaire Fire Dept. raises funds as finishing touches go into new 9/11 memorial

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - “The Port Authority from New York/New Jersey was sending postcards out to different departments asking if they would want a piece of or an artifact from that day (9/11) and our chief at the time filled out the postcards and send it in and here we are today,” LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Neil Vining said.

That’s how, in 2011, the LeClaire Fire Dept. became one of two fire departments in all of Iowa to receive an artifact from Ground Zero. The piece, a 700-lb. steel beam from the Twin Towers is set to be the focal point of a new 9/11 memorial set to be completed and unveiled in a ceremony on September 11.

“It means an awful lot to us as first responders so being able to have this piece of history and an open, public memorial so that anybody can just drive by and check it out we’re just so excited to have this,” Vining said.

Along with making sure the memorial is complete on time, the volunteer fire department is looking to raise $15,000 to help with construction costs and future maintenance.

“What ended up being the costly part for those services that weren’t donated or raising the funds to pay for the contractors to do their thing,” Vining said, “We’re going to have to seal the concrete and the statue I believe every other year so there will be some maintenance and upkeep cost.”

Vining hopes the memorial will help educate future generations.

“Our hope is to allow people a place to come and share with their kids, their grandkids, the significance of that day and the importance of remembering that day,” Vining said, ”Help keep that going throughout the generations because unfortunately, I think a lot of people have forgotten and that’s not something we want to happen.”

