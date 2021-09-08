Osteoporosis nearly doubles the risk for hearing loss

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the United States. Previous studies of the hearing impaired have uncovered a higher prevalence of osteoporosis and low bone density (LBD). Recent data collected in a study has found that the risk of subsequent moderate or worse hearing loss was up to 40 percent higher (nearly double the risk) in study participants with osteoporosis.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing joins Paula Sands Live to talk about the connection between low bone density and hearing loss. Parker stresses that it is similar to other health problems that tend to affect smaller body parts first. The ears are commonly affected by other health disorders, too, such as diabetes and heart disease. This means that those (especially women) that have osteoporosis need regular hearing screenings to stay on top of any changes.

Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

