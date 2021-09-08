Portion of Archer Drive in East Moline closing during school hours in September

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline officials are reminding the public that Archer Drive between 23rd and 30th avenues will be closed during school hours through September.

The closure is part of the construction operations on the Grand IL Trail Bike Path project, the city said in a Facebook post.

The closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. The road will remain open to local traffic for residents along this stretch.

