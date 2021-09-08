Rock Island County reports 1 death, 176 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a man in his 80s from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the county to 342.
According to the health department the man was hospitalized for the virus.
RICHD also reported 176 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the county to 16,855 total cases.
As of Wednesday, 52 people were hospitalized. The average age of new infections is 37.
The new cases are
· 8 women in their 80s
· 1 woman in her 70s
· 13 women in their 60s
· 12 women in their 50s
· 9 women in their 40s
· 10 women in their 30s
· 21 women in their 20s
· 2 women in their teens
· 7 girls in their teens
· 16 girls younger than 13
· 4 girl infants 1 or younger
· 2 men in their 80s
· 7 men in their 70s
· 5 men in their 60s
· 12 men in their 50s
· 7 men in their 40s
· 9 men in their 30s
· 14 men in their 20s
· 2 men in their teens
· 8 boys in their teens
· 7 boys younger than 13
