Rock Island County reports 1 death, 176 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a man in his 80s from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the county to 342.

According to the health department the man was hospitalized for the virus.

RICHD also reported 176 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the county to 16,855 total cases.

As of Wednesday, 52 people were hospitalized. The average age of new infections is 37.

The new cases are

· 8 women in their 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 13 women in their 60s

· 12 women in their 50s

· 9 women in their 40s

· 10 women in their 30s

· 21 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 7 girls in their teens

· 16 girls younger than 13

· 4 girl infants 1 or younger

· 2 men in their 80s

· 7 men in their 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 12 men in their 50s

· 7 men in their 40s

· 9 men in their 30s

· 14 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 8 boys in their teens

· 7 boys younger than 13

