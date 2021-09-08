DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Who would think bone broth could be so smart? Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, stops by to feature the September “Dietitian’s Pick of the Month”, Smart Chicken Bone Broth. She will feature a recipe using the product (below). Another important topic: not mentioned during the segment is that free Biometric screenings are available through Hy-Vee (scroll below). Because of two of the program’s general sponsors, Smart Chicken Bone Broth & Birds Eye Vegetables, 1,000 free screenings will be provided.

Five Reasons to Try Smart Chicken Bone Broth

The ONLY chicken bone broth made from pure air-chilled chickens. Made from free-range chickens fed an organic, non-GMO diet. Contains 10 grams of protein per serving. Slow-simmered with organic ingredients. No preservatives or powders — only fresh vegetables in their broth. Use in recipes and cooking as a replacement for water or stock to boost nutrition and add flavor.

Chicken White Bean Chili Serves 6

1 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil

1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped white onions

3 large cloves garlic, minced

3 cups Smart Chicken Classic Chicken Bone Broth, divided

2 (15-oz. each) cans Hy-Vee Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed; divided

1 (7-oz.) can Hy-Vee diced mild green chiles

1¼ tsp Hy-Vee ground cumin

½ tsp Hy-Vee dried oregano leaves

1/8 tsp Hy-Vee cayenne pepper, plus additional for garnish

2 tbsp dry yellow cornmeal

3 cups shredded Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken breast

1 (11-oz.) can Hy-Vee Mexican-style corn, drained

1½ cups Hy-Vee long grain brown rice, cooked, hot

1 avocado, seeded, peeled and chopped

1 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt

½ cup Hy-Vee shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Green onions, sliced, for garnish

1. Heat oil in a 4-quart stockpot over medium heat. Add onions; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook 1 minute more or until onions are softened. 2. Add 1½ cups broth, 1 can beans, undrained green chiles, cumin, oregano and 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Gently simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly and transfer to a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Return mixture to same stockpot. 3. Stir in remaining 1½ cups broth, 1 can beans and cornmeal. Add chicken and Mexican-style corn. Cook until heated through. To serve, spoon ¼ cup rice into each serving bowl. Ladle chili over rice in bowls; top with avocado, yogurt and Cheddar cheese. Garnish with green onions and additional cayenne pepper, if desired.

Biometric Screening Tour

Throughout the month of September, Hy-Vee dietitians will be offering free biometric screening appointments at 40 locations. Because of our general sponsors, Smart Chicken Bone Broth & Birds Eye Vegetables, 1,000 free screenings will be provided.

A biometric screening is a combination of measurements and readings about certain health factors that may be helpful in identifying potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions, such as heart disease, hypertension or diabetes. The clinicians will collect several body measurements. They will collect a blood sample from a finger prick that will be used to determine your cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They will also measure blood pressure; measurements of height, weight and waist; and body mass index.

