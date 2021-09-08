DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Walk is in 600 communities nationwide, and there are 19 walks across the state of Iowa and 29 in Illinois. Register here: alz.org/walk

Megan Olsen, |Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, is the PSL guest to talk about this year’s event and highlights that it is a day to come together to honor loved ones living with the disease, those who have passed and their caregivers, and to celebrate the hope of finding a cure for this disease through the support and funds raised. The following walks are planned in our area:

Quad Cities Walk is on October 2 at the TaxSlayer Center

Clinton Walk is on September 18 at Nelson Corp Field

Muscatine Walk i s on September 24 at Pearl City Station

Burlington Walk is on October 9 at the Westland Mall

Register by visiting alz.org/walk and typing in your zip code to register for the Walk in your area. From there you can start your own Walk team and invite your friends and family to join and donate as well. You’ll get plenty of fundraising tips and ideas when you register as well.

What can someone expect on the day of the Walk? This year, we will be walking together but we also encourage you to Walk in your own neighborhood if you’re more comfortable doing so. If you join us in person, we will have a short ceremony to honor all the people and reasons why we walk, and then we will walk the 2-mile route together. If you’re walking at home, you can download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to track your route and participate in the day’s festivities at home.

The money raised helps fund local Alzheimer’s Association care and support like our support groups for caregivers, education programs, free Helpline and one-on-one support with our local staff. It also goes towards research to help find future treatments, prevention and ultimately a cure.

Alzheimer’s Association: 24/7 HELPLINE 800.272.3900

