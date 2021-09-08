World War II veteran gets the chance to fly ‘Dream Flight’

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - World War II veteran Ray Fairbank was a weatherman for the Army Air Force. He launched the first weather balloon before Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier, and was a mechanical engineer at John Deere. On Tuesday, Fairbank got the opportunity to take a “Dream Flight” at Elliot Aviation in Milan.

“I went ahead and put his name in for the Dream Flight,” says Fairbank’s daughter, “They let me know that he was on the list and he could go. I said, ‘Hey Dad, you have an opportunity to fly in a bi-plane in September. Is that something you would be interested in? And he said, ‘Why sure!’”

Fairbank was raised on a ranch in Montana, ten miles from the Canadian border. He described the flight as “quite an event,” but also expressed remorse for fallen comrades lost in World War Two.

“I don’t even feel worthy of having this opportunity because there are so many other people who were in battle,” said Fairbank. “They are the ones who should be doing this, not me.”

After completing a couple of miles in the air, Fairbank’s family was there to cheer him on, expressing massive amounts of pride in the former engineer and WW2 veteran.

“I was very thrilled to hear that he could do this. He’s really, he’s one of the finest men I know and he happens to be my father.”

Ray works with youth in his church telling them they can do anything they want by studying and doing what God gave them the talent to do.

